First Pic! Marie Kondo & Takumi Kawahara Welcome Baby #3

Getty Images

Organizing guru Marie Kondo is a mom for the third time!

Kondo and husband Takumi Kawahara welcomed a baby boy on Thursday.

Along with a photo of their newborn, Marie wrote on Instagram, “I am over the moon to welcome this bundle of joy into our family. We are all doing well. Now comes the fun part — spending this special time with our little guy.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kondo and Takumi are already the parents of Satsuki and Miko.

Marie announced she was pregnant in January. Sharing a photo of her baby bump, she wrote, “I have some news! Another bundle of joy on the way.”

Kondo is known for her KonMari organizing method, which gained popularity thanks to her show “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo.”