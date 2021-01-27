Celebrity News January 27, 2021
Baby News! Marie Kondo Pregnant with Baby #3
Organizing guru Marie Kondo is expecting her third child!
The Netflix star announced the news on Instagram with a photo of her baby bump.
She wrote, “I have some news! Another bundle of joy on the way.”
Kondo and husband Takumi Kawahara are already the parents of daughters Satsuki and Miko.
Kondo is known for her KonMari organizing method, which gained popularity thanks to her show “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo.”