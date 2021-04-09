Prince Philip’s Funeral Arrangements Revealed

Getty Images

On Friday, Prince Philip died at age 99.

His funeral will be held at St. George's Chapel. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said, "The funeral will not be a State Funeral and will not be preceded by a Lying-in-State. His Royal Highness’s body will lie at rest in Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral in St George’s Chapel. This is in line with custom and with His Royal Highness’s wishes."

"The funeral arrangements have been revised in view of the prevailing circumstances arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and it is regretfully requested that members of the public do not attempt to attend or participate in any of the events that make up the funeral," the statement continued.

It has been reported that Philip will be laid to rest at Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Gardens.

While a date for his funeral has not been announced, all official flags will be flown at half-mast until the morning of the day after he is buried.

Queen Elizabeth is mourning his death for eight days, which means she won't be taking part in any royal duties during that time frame.

After the Queen's eight days of mourning, an official Royal Mourning will follow. The country will mourn for 10 days, while the royal family will continue mourning for 30 days.

According to Page Six, Prince Harry will fly back to the U.K. to attend his funeral.

A source told the outlet, “Harry was extremely close to his grandfather. He will, of course, be there, no matter how difficult relations are between the Sussexes and the family.”