DMX’s Manager Speaks Out on Death Rumors

Getty Images

DMX suffered a drug overdose last week and remains hospitalized.

Death rumors have been swirling since his hospitalization.

On Thursday, DMX’s manager Steve Rifkind took to Instagram to address the rumors, urging, “Stop with the rumors. He is still alive — and he is still on life support.”

Along with noting that “it’s not helping anybody,” Rifkind revealed that DMX’s family will release a statement on Friday.

He emphasized, “Let the family relax for a night.”

TMZ recently reported that brain function tests performed on DMX showed no improvement in brain activity, saying the results are “not good.”

According to the site, DMX, 50, overdosed around 11 p.m. on Friday, then suffered a heart attack. His condition has been described as “vegetative” by some sources. TMZ says his brain was deprived of oxygen for nearly 30 minutes.

His fiancée Desiree Lindstrom and DMX’s mother have reportedly been by his side, and his children have been coming to see him individually.

On Monday, hundreds showed up for a prayer vigil outside White Plains Hospital in New York, where he is being treated.