March 27, 2021

How to Catch Maroon 5's American Express UNSTAGED Performance

Maroon 5 is the latest A-list act to take part in the American Express UNSTAGED concert series!

Following shows by Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes and more, Maroon 5 is set to rock the house — and you get to enjoy it from your house.

The concert takes place on Tuesday, March 30, at 9 p.m. ET, and is anticipated to be a "visually spectacular journey" through all their biggest hits and best new music.

The abstract show will also feature some of the band's biggest fans — to try to be a part of the livestream, call 1-855-MAROON5 toll-free (or 1-914-313-8310 outside the U.S., local rates apply) to ask them a question. Some of the questions may be used during the show.

The show will be available on LIVENow, but American Express cardholders do have access to exclusive packages. Tickets are $20 (plus processing fees/taxes). Exclusive American Express packages include perks like behind-the-scenes content, a commemorative book, a signed lithograph — and even a virtual meet-and-greet with the band!

Get your tickets here.

