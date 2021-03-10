Susan Sarandon Is Ready to Date a ‘Man or a Woman’ Who’s Had COVID-19 Vaccine

Getty Images

Actress Susan Sarandon is ready to date — she just wants someone who is vaccinated against COVID-19.

Sarandon opened up about her love life, including her past relationships, on the “Divorced Not Dead” podcast.

Sharing what she’s looking for next, she said, “Someone who’s been vaccinated for COVID. I don’t care if it’s a man or a woman. I mean, I’m open to all age, all color. And those for me, those things are just details. But what I’m interested in is someone who wants to be adventuresome.”

The 74-year-old continued, “They could be a schoolteacher, or they could be a writer, or they could be successful or not successful.” She insisted she just wants “somebody who owns themselves and isn’t gonna be intimidated by people coming up to [me] on the street and saying, ‘Oh my God, I love you.’”

Susan said she’s also content being alone. “I’m kind of getting off on being by myself. I think I’m pretty open to the idea of being with someone, but, you know, it certainly would take someone extraordinary to share my medicine cabinet at this point. I think that that those days are over.”

Reflecting on past relationships, she revealed the unique way she and Chris Sarandon approached their marriage. They were married from 1967 to 1979, and she explained, “Every year we would decide if we wanted to stay married, and after seven years we decided mutually to move on, which was, you know — how many people can actually stay married for a lifetime to the first person they sleep with? And that would be quite an accomplishment, right?”

She also opened up about Tim Robbins, her partner from 1988 to 2009, saying they were afraid of “taking each other for granted,” adding, “but of course, after a while in a relationship if you get a bunch of kids and a bunch of real estate and you’ve been together for 20-some — you do. I mean, it’s hard not to take each other for granted.”

Susan later added, “Maybe it was a fear, you know, of losing your identity when you become a couple… [It’s] so easy to have happen. Maybe it was partly that. And I always — one thing I did always stress with my daughter is to have your own income.”

After her split with Tim, she later dated Jonathan Bricklin, who is 31 years her junior, from 2010 to 2015.