Tim Robbins Was Secretly Married… and Now He’s Getting Divorced
After keeping his marriage a secret, Tim Robbins is getting divorced.
The Blast reports the 61-year-old actor filed for divorce from Gratiela Brancusi on Monday in L.A.
It is unknown how long the couple was married, but they have been linked since 2018. They have no children together.
Tim and Gratiela stepped out together for the first time at the “Here and Now” premiere in February 2018.
Robbins was previously with longtime girlfriend Susan Sarandon for more than two decades. They split in 2009.