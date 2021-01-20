Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Wife Lauren Reveal Twins’ Gender

Getty Images

Bachelor alum Arie Luyendyk Jr. just spilled some baby news!

The reality star and wife Lauren are expecting twins, and Arie revealed on Instagram they will be welcoming a boy and a girl.

He wrote, “BOY! & GIRL! How did we get so lucky @laurenluyendyk?! So excited to meet the @luyendyktwins.”

A few days ago he posted an update on the babies’ Instagram account, revealing Lauren is now 16 weeks along.

Along with posting a photo of Lauren’s baby bump, Arie opened up about the future and a cute way daughter Alessi, 1, is learning about being a big sister.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“Today we went over to our friends house and your sister Alessi had the best time playing with their 2 little ones. Just made me think of how our house will be, the three of you running around laughing and playing :),” he wrote.

The message continued, “This week you’re each the size of an avocado and we read that you’ll be able to start hearing us soon! I’ll make sure to talk to you often and fill you in on what’s happening out here, everyday is an adventure let me tell you.”