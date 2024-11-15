Boxing Champ Amanda Serrano Teams Up with Total Wireless to Get Her First Phone EVER

Amanda Serrano is the greatest female boxer of all time and the first-ever undisputed champ from Puerto Rico.

Right now, she’s gearing up for her anticipated rematch with Katie Taylor happening tonight in Arlington, TX where she is proudly sponsored by Total Wireless.

Amanda tells "Extra," “My God, I am super excited about this fight,” adding, “The fans want this fight, but not only the fans — I want this fight.”

Serrano, who has never owned a cell phone due to her commitment and focus on boxing, has now at age 36 received her first-ever phone from Total Wireless so she can stay connected to her family in Puerto Rico.

Serrano tells us, “I need a phone that is hardworking just like me. Total Wireless understands my roots and the importance of staying connected. Their commitment to the Latino community and their reliable services makes them the perfect partner.”

Having a phone symbolizes more than just connectivity for Amanda; it represents a bridge to her heritage and a way to share her journey. “Now, thanks to Total Wireless, I’ll be able to connect with my fans and family from anywhere, something I’ve never been able to do before,” says Serrano. “It’s exciting and a bit surreal to finally have this kind of connection in my life.”