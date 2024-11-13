'Extra's' Celeb-Inspired Holiday Decor Picks!

The holidays are right around the corner, so deck the halls like your favorite celeb!

Kris Jenner is known for her larger-than-life Christmas trees — they’re typically 20 feet tall! And she doesn’t stop there — sometimes, she flanks her 20-footer with a pair of trees that are both 15 feet tall… and they’re trimmed to the nines.

Kate Hudson evokes nostalgia with her dreamy Christmas snow villages, Santas, and ornaments. And Ciara and her family enjoy celebrating the holidays by making gingerbread houses, and eating them, too!

With Christmas approaching, we’ve rounded up our top celeb-inspired picks to help you create your perfect winter wonderland and festive celebrations!

Get a smaller version of Kris Jenner’s picturesque tree with a pre-lit Christmas tree — easy assembly, and the lights are already placed for you! Just add your ornaments.

Speaking of ornaments, you can’t go wrong with a set of red, green, and gold shatterproof balls for that classic Christmas Tree look:

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos place a star at the top of their Christmas tree, and you can, too, with this Gold Glitter Christmas tree topper, sure to sparkle all through the holiday season.

Or, if you’re like Reese Witherspoon and prefer that your Christmas tree looks like a giant present for the entire family, a festive bow is the way to go! The red-and-green polka dots on this bow are so happy and joyful that even the Grinch’s heart might grow two sizes.

Jamie Foxx decks out his Hidden Valley, California, house with an extravagant exterior light display. He has trees that are red, blue, orange, purple, green, and even multicolor. The lights are quite spectacular, and you can get similar twinkle lights here… and these lights change color!

Create your very own Candy Land with these giant, illuminated candy canes for your outdoor walkway. What a fun and festive way to welcome all of your holiday guests and ensure they can see the walking path.

We’re with Kate Hudson — we love a little nostalgia around Christmas. This Christmas Village with houses and figurines is sure to make you think of the childhood magic that you felt, and the traditions of passing these villages down from generation to generation.

Nothing smells better than freshly cut Christmas tree around the holidays — and this candle smells like the real deal!

Need activities to entertain the kiddos while they patiently wait for Santa’s arrival? This arts + crafts gingerbread house will keep the kids entertained and engage their creative minds for a fun-filled activity.

Or, if the old fashioned gingerbread houses are more your speed, like the Wilsons, here’s a fun twist on the classic… choose from a Sour Patch Kids or an Oreo gingerbread house.

And while decor is fun, who doesn’t love the treats that come along with the holidays? Here are some fun holiday snacks to have on hand for guests — and you know we couldn’t leave out the time-honored tradition of fruitcake!