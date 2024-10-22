It’s Spooky Season, and celebs are getting in the spirit!

The Kardashians are showing off their elaborate outdoor pumpkin displays and intricate carvings, and Lance Bass gave fans a sneak peek on Instagram at his all-out decorations featuring ghosts and ghouls, a skeleton graveyard, and even a big, hairy spider!

And we can’t wait to see the epic Halloween costumes that celebs go all out on year after year. Look no further than the Queen of Halloween, Ms. Heidi Klum’s iconic annual party, or all the amazing costumes inspired by our favorite movies and TV characters!

In the spirit of Halloween, we’ve rounded up our top celeb-inspired picks to help you, from décor to costumes to candy!

The first part of the “Wicked” movie adaptation is scheduled to premiere in theaters November 22. Starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Grab a friend and dress up as these two beloved characters this Halloween.

Who doesn’t love a couples’ costume? We’re inspired by this year’s “Joker: Folie à Deux” starring Joaquin Phoenix (The Joker aka Arthur Fleck) and Lady Gaga (Lee Quinzel aka Harley Quinn).

We couldn’t get enough of Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine” this summer, so suit up and get ready to get into character as this hilarious, morally flexible mercenary!

Elevate your Halloween décor like a celeb with these chic decorative pumpkins. Display it solo or collect a patch of the MacKenzie-Childs resin pumpkin decorations.

Posable Skeletons are one of the biggest Halloween décor trends this season. This must-have life-sized one stands at 5’4” and can be adjusted to hold a variety of standing, sitting, or even funny positions!

With 140 pieces and various sizes, you can wow your Halloween party guests or trick-or-treaters with these DIY wall decals, which are great for windows or walls!

Elegant goth is a timeless celebrity trend when it comes to Halloweendécor. One easy way to achieve this look is an endless display of candles! Check out these decorative candlestick holders for tapered candles to help bring an understanded but elegant vibe to your decorations.

Celebs are like us — they all have their favorite Halloween candy. Kristen Bell loves anything with peanut butter, and Ariel Winter chose the seasonal candy corn as her favorite. Whether enjoying some for yourself or surprising and delighting your trick-or-treaters, here are our favorite Halloween treats!