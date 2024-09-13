F1 Racing Is Making a Revved-Up Return to Vegas!

F1 racing is coming back to Las Vegas! The first race last year saw a total Hollywood invasion in Vegas and an opening ceremony that brought fireworks and a few music legends. Now, the Strip is bracing for lap two with the Las Vegas Grand Prix's return November 21-23.

Austin Brown, the VP of Marketing for of Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, told us, “We can’t be more excited. The fans last year brought this electric energy. Heading into year two of the event there is no better backdrop than Las Vegas. Cars will be screaming down Las Vegas Blvd. going 215 miles per hour.

The track weaves around Las Vegas’ iconic properties giving fans multiple viewing options.

Plus, there will parties going on up and down the strip featuring A-list entertainment.