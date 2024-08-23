Win It! A $500 Gift Card to the Miracle Mile Shops in Las Vegas

“Extra” is hooking up one viewer with the ultimate gift… a $500 shopping spree courtesy of the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The shops offer over a mile of cost friendly retail, along with free entertainment!

And if you are visiting Las Vegas on a budget, be sure to keep reading for ways to save.

You can catch some of your favorite acts at a steal right now. See Maroon 5 at Park MGM for less than $100 per ticket! There are even bigger deals on Babyface tickets at Palms Casino REort and Carrie Underwood at Resorts World.

Purchase a Las Vegas Party Pass and get unlimited access to see artists like Zedd at Tao Beach Dayclub, Tiesto at Omnia Nightclub, and Martin Garrix at Wet Republic Ultra Pool for $99!

Take advantage of the low cover charge at Swim & Social inside the Strat Hotel, Casino & Tower and inside Palms Casino Resort party with rock royalty Sammy Hagar.

You can pick up tickets to see “America’s Got Talent” winner Matt Franco perform magic at the Linq Hotel for around $50, score tickets for as low as $40 to witness “Wow — The Las Vegas Spectacular” at the Rio and admission to the Neon Museum or the infamous Mob Museum will only set you back around $30 bucks.

Vegas also has a handful of free experiences for the entire family, like the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, the Aquarium at the Silverton Hotel, and the Flamingo Wildlife Habitat.

Fremont Street comes to life with the free live concert series Downtown Rocks and is also home to the largest single video display in the world. Downtown is also where you’ll find incredible street art and Container Park, the first open air shopping and entertainment plaza made from industrial shipping containers.

For more Vegas fun, head to VisitLasVegas.com.