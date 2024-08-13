Wyclef Jean Performs at Charity Concert Benefiting Veterans

Wyclef Jean is equally successful flying solo, performing with his band the Fugees, and writing songs for everyone from Shakira to Mary J. Blige.

Now, he's channeling all that creativity in a new direction for a good cause.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi caught up with Wyclef, who teamed up with Philip Morris International for a charity concert in Stamford to benefit Connecticut’s military veterans and support Career Resources Inc.’s mission to help vets find jobs.

He said of helping veterans, “At night, we can chill, we can sleep comfortably, not feeling like something is going to happen to us, and it is all because the men and the women that serve in our country. So that’s very important.”

Career Resources Inc.’s Chief Development Officer Christopher Landino told Mona, “What we see is 33 percent of military veterans are underemployed. It is a huge part of what we do.” Learn more about the organization here.

J.B. Simko, Philip Morris International Chief of Civil Society and Underage Prevention, added, “It is very important to us to be involved in the community. We’re doing this in a number of areas where we have a presence and employees and want to have a really positive impact on the community.”

He said of Wyclef joining the efforts, “It’s been great, super exciting to have him.”

Wyclef also dished on reuniting with the Fugees for a European tour in the fall.

He shared, “The best way I can explain it, it’s like a high school football team, ya know — ‘hut’ and everybody goes”

Wyclef added, “And in Europe, I’ll also be touring… with Janet Jackson… That’s going to be amazing.”