How to Achieve Your Dream Hair in Just 20 Minutes

Celebrities are setting all the hottest summer hair color trends!

Redken brand ambassador and hair colorist Sean Godard is sharing how you can get red-carpet hair with Redken’s Shades EQ Gloss Service.

Redken Shades EQ Gloss Service is short and easy, taking only 20 minutes, which is less time than a manicure and something you can treat yourself to during a lunch break.

With the professional hair color service, you get healthier looking and feeling hair that is shinier and more conditioned. Shades EQ Gloss comes in over a hundred shades to create endless customized shades perfect for you!

Beauty and lifestyle expert Marisa Brahney teamed up with Sean to test out Redken’s Shades EQ Gloss Service on her tresses, just in time for Redken’s Hair Gloss Day on August 3, which celebrates Redken Shades EQ and professional salon glossing.