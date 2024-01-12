Win It! An Emmys Prize Pack

Grab your popcorn and invite your friends to tune in for TV’s biggest night as your favorite stars celebrate all your favorite shows at the 75th Emmy Awards®. You can get the star treatment and enter to win the gift collection produced by Backstage Creations that the celebrity nominees will carry home with them. Be sure to tune in to watch the show Monday, January 15, (8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT) on the FOX network.

Prize One:

Lush Africa Safaris — Lush Africa Safaris is an African-owned travel company with specialists to assist you in creating a personalized itinerary based on your interests, dates, and budget, using best-in-class lodges and properties to take you to Africa’s most spectacular wildlife, eye-opening cultural centers, tantalizing adventures, wild windswept coastlines, world-class wine country, and everything beyond a safari. Prize includes a certificate for swag.

— Lush Africa Safaris is an African-owned travel company with specialists to assist you in creating a personalized itinerary based on your interests, dates, and budget, using best-in-class lodges and properties to take you to Africa’s most spectacular wildlife, eye-opening cultural centers, tantalizing adventures, wild windswept coastlines, world-class wine country, and everything beyond a safari. Prize includes a certificate for swag. MORITEK Beauty — MORITEK integrates natural ingredients with cutting-edge medical aesthetics and two patented technologies to offer clean and effective anti-aging products.

— MORITEK integrates natural ingredients with cutting-edge medical aesthetics and two patented technologies to offer clean and effective anti-aging products. Museum Hotel Cappadocia — This unique Relais & Châteaux resort, selected as one of the “Top 50 Hotels in the World” by Robb Report in 2023, has 34 rooms designed and created from a distinctive combination of the land and historical features and ruins, beautifully restored to their original glory and decorated with priceless antiques and featuring stunning views of Cappadocia. Prize to include T-shirt.

— This unique Relais & Châteaux resort, selected as one of the “Top 50 Hotels in the World” by Robb Report in 2023, has 34 rooms designed and created from a distinctive combination of the land and historical features and ruins, beautifully restored to their original glory and decorated with priceless antiques and featuring stunning views of Cappadocia. Prize to include T-shirt. Purdori Skincare — Clean skincare brand made with trademarked, proprietary blend RO-ICE+ as the base, which contains potent ice plant extracts, aloe vera, and rose water, and is packed with antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins to enhance skin health.

— Clean skincare brand made with trademarked, proprietary blend RO-ICE+ as the base, which contains potent ice plant extracts, aloe vera, and rose water, and is packed with antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins to enhance skin health. Ricardo Beverly Hills — Ricardo Beverly Hills collection case features fashionable touches and convenient features for traveling with ease in organized style. Prize includes piece of luggage.

— Ricardo Beverly Hills collection case features fashionable touches and convenient features for traveling with ease in organized style. Prize includes piece of luggage. SpiritHoods — 100 percent faux fur, 100 percent of the time, three-time winners of the PETA Libby Award with 10 percent of net profits donated to endangered animals with every purchase. Prize to include accessory.

— 100 percent faux fur, 100 percent of the time, three-time winners of the PETA Libby Award with 10 percent of net profits donated to endangered animals with every purchase. Prize to include accessory. Villa Caprichosa — An exquisitely designed villa offering a haven for peace and tranquility on an idyllic island a half-hour boat ride from Panama City created by renowned designer Diane Burn. Prize to include certificate for Panama chocolate bar.

— An exquisitely designed villa offering a haven for peace and tranquility on an idyllic island a half-hour boat ride from Panama City created by renowned designer Diane Burn. Prize to include certificate for Panama chocolate bar. Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel — Yaamava’ Resort & Casino is the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star and Four-Star-rated and AAA Diamond-rated entertainment destination in the Inland Empire, featuring 432 spacious guestrooms and suites, an elevated pool deck, a luxurious spa and salon, a state-of-the-art theater, and Southern California’s largest casino. www.yaamava.com. Prize includes glassware, tumbler, and hat.

— Yaamava’ Resort & Casino is the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star and Four-Star-rated and AAA Diamond-rated entertainment destination in the Inland Empire, featuring 432 spacious guestrooms and suites, an elevated pool deck, a luxurious spa and salon, a state-of-the-art theater, and Southern California’s largest casino. www.yaamava.com. Prize includes glassware, tumbler, and hat. Amazing Grass — Amazing Grass Greens Blend makes it easier to stay on track with your health and wellness with a curated combination of 17 different greens, fruits, and veggies, plus probiotics, which provide a good source of vitamins C and K and fiber. Prize includes certificate for powder blend.

— Amazing Grass Greens Blend makes it easier to stay on track with your health and wellness with a curated combination of 17 different greens, fruits, and veggies, plus probiotics, which provide a good source of vitamins C and K and fiber. Prize includes certificate for powder blend. Crumbl — Crumbl, founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, aims to bring friends and family together over the box of the best cookies in the world; in six years, it has expanded from a modest shop to a thriving franchise boasting over 950 locations in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Canada, featuring a weekly rotating menu of crowd favorites and unique original recipes. Prize includes certificate for cookies.

— Crumbl, founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, aims to bring friends and family together over the box of the best cookies in the world; in six years, it has expanded from a modest shop to a thriving franchise boasting over 950 locations in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Canada, featuring a weekly rotating menu of crowd favorites and unique original recipes. Prize includes certificate for cookies. Disney Publishing Worldwide — In “Lessons Learned and Cherished: The Teacher Who Changed My Life,” award-winning ABC News journalist Deborah Roberts curates a collection of essays and musings from celebrity friends and colleagues alike that share how teachers changed them, imparted life lessons, and helped them get to where they are today. https://books.disney.com/book/lessons-learned-and-cherished/

ESPN personality Mike Greenberg uses his lifetime of sports knowledge to spin yarns of the legends among the legends and tells you why some have claimed their spot in the top 100 of all time in “Got Your Number: The Greatest Sports Legends and the Numbers They Own.” https://books.disney.com/book/got-your-number/

Ahead of the upcoming Disney+ series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Book One: Lightning Thief,” Disney+ Tie in Edition reintroduces Percy Jackson, who has just 10 days to find and return Zeus’ stolen master lightning bolt and bring peace to a warring Mount Olympus. https://books.disney.com/book/percy-jackson-and-the-olympians-book-one-lightning-thief-disney-tie-in-edition/

Everlasting Candle Co. — The Candle Reimagined: A luxurious steel candle that never melts — providing endless clean burning ambience to your home.

Prize Two:

color+light — Make your home the destination with Fluora, the Magical LED Houseplant.

— Make your home the destination with Fluora, the Magical LED Houseplant. HIPPEAS — Flavor your mind with HIPPEAS Nacho Vibes Chickpea Tortilla Chips — a delicious, plant-based snack made with clean ingredients and packed with far-out flavor! Prize includes certificate for Hippeas.

— Flavor your mind with HIPPEAS Nacho Vibes Chickpea Tortilla Chips — a delicious, plant-based snack made with clean ingredients and packed with far-out flavor! Prize includes certificate for Hippeas. JUNKLESS Chewy Granola Bars — JUNKLESS is the healthier granola bar that you’ll love because we use real ingredients, less sugar, and “no fake stuff” like artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. Prize includes certificate for Junkless bar.

— JUNKLESS is the healthier granola bar that you’ll love because we use real ingredients, less sugar, and “no fake stuff” like artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. Prize includes certificate for Junkless bar. Nature’s Garden — Nature’s Garden Probiotic Strawberry Yoggies are real fruit pieces coated in creamy yogurt and sweetened with fruit juice, boasting 2 billion probiotic cultures, 3 grams of prebiotic fiber and only 80 calories per serving. The 21-ounce bag contains 30 single-serve snack packs. Prize includes certificate for Yoggies.

— Nature’s Garden Probiotic Strawberry Yoggies are real fruit pieces coated in creamy yogurt and sweetened with fruit juice, boasting 2 billion probiotic cultures, 3 grams of prebiotic fiber and only 80 calories per serving. The 21-ounce bag contains 30 single-serve snack packs. Prize includes certificate for Yoggies. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. — The ageLOC LumiSpa iO, from Nu Skin, is a one-of-a-kind connected cleansing device that uses patented micropulse technology, a unique counter-rotation action that draws out dirt, oil, makeup, pollutants, and toxins, and lifts them away without irritating skin or disrupting the skin’s natural microbiome balance — no matter your age or skin type.

— The ageLOC LumiSpa iO, from Nu Skin, is a one-of-a-kind connected cleansing device that uses patented micropulse technology, a unique counter-rotation action that draws out dirt, oil, makeup, pollutants, and toxins, and lifts them away without irritating skin or disrupting the skin’s natural microbiome balance — no matter your age or skin type. Poppin’ Love — Handcrafted Small Batch Gourmet Popcorn Gift Tower featuring Churro popcorn, Confetti popcorn and Chocolate Raspberry popcorn from Poppin’ Love. Prize includes certificate for popcorn.

— Handcrafted Small Batch Gourmet Popcorn Gift Tower featuring Churro popcorn, Confetti popcorn and Chocolate Raspberry popcorn from Poppin’ Love. Prize includes certificate for popcorn. Revive Collagen — Revive Collagen, recommended by celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, is a game-changing, luxury liquid collagen supplement that delivers real results to the skin, hair and nails within six to eight weeks. Prize includes certificate for collagen.

— Revive Collagen, recommended by celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, is a game-changing, luxury liquid collagen supplement that delivers real results to the skin, hair and nails within six to eight weeks. Prize includes certificate for collagen. Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. — Trail Pass IPA is non-alcoholic new brew from Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., one of America’s top independent craft brewers — family-owned, operated, and argued over since 1980. Prize includes certificate for non-alcoholic brew (must be 21 to redeem).

— Trail Pass IPA is non-alcoholic new brew from Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., one of America’s top independent craft brewers — family-owned, operated, and argued over since 1980. Prize includes certificate for non-alcoholic brew (must be 21 to redeem). Wonder Juice — Wonder Beet, champions the power of beets in four exceptional mixes: Beet + Lemon + Ginger, Beet + Veggie, Beet + Berry, and Beet + Cherry, known as a high-nutrition, low-calorie superfood, beets are perfect for those seeking an all-natural boost of vitality for long-lasting, clean energy. Prize includes certificate for juice.

Prize Three:

Crane Stationery — Made from fine, all-cotton paper in a warm white shade, the shimmering gold border on these half sheets turns writing a quick note into something special.

— Made from fine, all-cotton paper in a warm white shade, the shimmering gold border on these half sheets turns writing a quick note into something special. Helmut Koller Studio — A stylish and versatile tote bag designed by artist Helmut Koller and crafted from durable, eco-friendly materials in a sleek design ideal for everyday use.

— A stylish and versatile tote bag designed by artist Helmut Koller and crafted from durable, eco-friendly materials in a sleek design ideal for everyday use. Marine Biology & Environmental Technologies LLC — Developed and tested by dermatologists and plastic surgeons, all natural and organic Miracle of the Sea® products contain MBET’s patented Natural Marine Extract™, the ingredients of which have been scientifically shown to help prevent the aging process as well as rejuvenate and heal thin, fragile, easily bruised, and torn skin, sun damage, cracked lips, acne scars, stretch marks, and more.

— Developed and tested by dermatologists and plastic surgeons, all natural and organic Miracle of the Sea® products contain MBET’s patented Natural Marine Extract™, the ingredients of which have been scientifically shown to help prevent the aging process as well as rejuvenate and heal thin, fragile, easily bruised, and torn skin, sun damage, cracked lips, acne scars, stretch marks, and more. Peripera — K-Beauty lip authority Peripera has the perfect color and texture for every look, from high-intensity stain Ink the Velvet Lip Tint to ultra-lustrous and moisturizing Ink Glasting Lip Gloss .

— K-Beauty lip authority Peripera has the perfect color and texture for every look, from high-intensity stain Ink the Velvet Lip Tint to ultra-lustrous and moisturizing Ink Glasting Lip Gloss Project Honey Bees — The original Adopt-a-Bee brand; every bee product purchased funds a hive and supports pollinators research.

— The original Adopt-a-Bee brand; every bee product purchased funds a hive and supports pollinators research. TOVOLO® — Elevate your beverage experience with Tovolo’s highly detailed, slow-melting, decorative craft ice molds —available in a variety of fun and festive shapes.

— Elevate your beverage experience with Tovolo’s highly detailed, slow-melting, decorative craft ice molds —available in a variety of fun and festive shapes. Trilogy Skincare — Trilogy Instant Glow will have you glowing in an instant with skin-loving rosehip oil, collagen-boosting actives, and sustainability sourced mica.

— Trilogy Instant Glow will have you glowing in an instant with skin-loving rosehip oil, collagen-boosting actives, and sustainability sourced mica. Why Jury Duty Matters — Andrew Guthrie Ferguson, professor of law, American University Washington College of Law, wrote the first (and only) book on jury duty, “Why Jury Duty Matters,” for an inside look at our legal system.

Items in photo subject to change based on availability — some colors and styles may vary. Courtesy of Backstage Creations.