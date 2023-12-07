Celeb Favorite Leading Phone Accessory Brand PopSockets Launches an AI Customizer

Instagram

Celebrity favorite phone accessory maker PopSockets is giving away up to $100,000 worth of prizes through December for users who create and purchase the best custom designs using its new AI Customizer.

The PopSockets AI Customizer launched in November with the theme of "Imagination is Endless," empowering users "to bring their wildest visions to life" in custom designs for select products, including the MagSafe Case and MagSafe PopGrip.

The AI Customizer uses a text-to-image generative artificial intelligence model that allows users to generate a custom image from a text prompt, or they can upload their own photos and use a text prompt to alter them.

"Our AI Customizer perfectly embodies the spirit of PopSockets, symbolizing our dedication to innovation, originality, and self-expression," Gary Schoenfeld, CEO of PopSockets, said in a statement.

"This pioneering use of technology allows users to create a truly unique accessory for the product we use more than anything else — our phones," Schoenfeld said. "This breakthrough in AI technology truly reflects that Imagination is Endless, and we can't wait to see the creative possibilities it brings to our community's fingertips this holiday season and beyond."

To celebrate the new AI Customizer, PopSockets is offering up to $100,000 worth of prizes through December. One lucky entrant from November will receive a grand prize of $50,000. Daily winners will be announced through Dec. 25.

Since it was launched in 2014, PopSockets has sold more than 250 million phone grips in 75 countries. Celebrities including Sofía Vergara, Serena Williams, Reese Witherspoon, Shay Mitchell, Demi Lovato, Gigi Hadid and Molly Marsh have been seen holding onto PopSockets grips on their phones.

PopSockets says it is the first accessory brand to offer consumers a direct AI customization experience, representing "a significant leap forward in the world of personalized accessories."

PopSockets users can enter the AI Customizer design contest at https://www.popsockets.com.