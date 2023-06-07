Splash News

Michael Grimm, the winner of “America’s Got Talent” Season 5, was rushed to a hospital last month and remains in intensive care.

His wife Lucie Zolcerva-Grimm opened up to fans on Instagram about what happened, and how he's doing now.

She said leading up to the hospitalization, the 44-year-old singer wasn’t feeling well and was having trouble finishing his performances.

Michael’s health continued to decline, and on Memorial Day she became so concerned she took him to an ER.

Lucie said, "He was looking increasingly sickly, all of a sudden he could barely walk, couldn’t lift his head, he couldn’t respond right away to me when I would ask him things… so I rushed him to the ER because I thought something was wrong like he was having a stroke or something. That wasn’t the case, luckily."

She continued, "They admitted him, but whatever was going on in his body from whatever, toxins, I guess... They started going to his brain and he started talking gibberish and all of a sudden physical tremors were setting in, his blood pressure skyrocketed, he became agitated with the medication he was given, and they had to put him in ICU."

At that point, doctors placed him on a ventilator and sedated him.

Zolcerva-Grimm shared, "The good news is that the doctors were finally able to remove the ventilator… and he is breathing on his own, so he’s doing good. However, due to the last week, his body went through a lot. They do still have him sedated so he doesn’t seize or flatline from the fluctuating blood pressure."

Lucie said Michael has a long road to recovery. When he regains consciousness, he will need physical therapy from being bedridden and vocal cord repair from the ventilator.

For now, most of his upcoming shows have been canceled.

Lucie also shared ways to donate or send cards to Michael. Learn more here.