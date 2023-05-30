Getty Images

Sarah Snook is a mom!

The “Succession” star and husband Dave Lawson have welcomed their first child.

Snook announced the news on Instagram with a goodbye post to “Succession,” which included a photo of herself in front of a TV with a baby’s head just visible.

She shared her heartbreak over the show coming to an end, writing, “I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support.”

Back in March, Snook debuted her baby bump at the “Succession” premiere in NYC.

When “Extra’s” Megan Ryte asked who she brought on the red carpet, Sarah rubbed her bump, saying, “Someone I have not met yet but I’m intimate with.”

As for what she’s learned about parenting from starring on “Succession,” Sarah commented, “What not to do!”

She added, “I don’t know if the Roy family are a paragon of family values… I don’t think we could be looking up to them for guidance.”

Sarah’s pregnancy came two years after she tied the knot with Lawson.

Snook recently opened up about their relationship, telling Vogue, “At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love. We’ve been friends since 2014, lived together, traveled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic.”

“We’ve just never been single at the same time,” Sarah went on. “It’s been a ride. There’s so much heartache and sadness in the world, but on a micro personal level, I’ve been very fortunate.”