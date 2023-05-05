Prince Harry Watch: Has He Touched Down in the U.K. Ahead of Coronation?

Getty Images

Prince Harry may have touched down in the U.K. ahead King Charles III’s coronation.

While there is no official confirmation Harry did make it across the pond, Page Six reports Harry arrived on Friday via a commercial flight.

DailyMail.com, however, reports a private jet took off from Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles and landed at Farnborough private airfield near Frogmore Cottage on Friday morning.

The 20-seat jet belongs to L.A. Times owner and pharma billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong, who worked with Harry and Meghan Markle on the charity Global Citizen.

David Dyson

The paper says Harry is expected to spend the night at Frogmore Cottage, the royal home from which Harry and Meghan were evicted in March.

While Harry will attend the coronation, he won’t be staying in the U.K. very long amid his royal rift with Charles and Prince William.

Harry will reportedly fly back to California immediately after the ceremony. That means he will miss out on his father’s balcony appearance alongside senior royals like William and Kate Middleton, as well as a concert featuring Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.

Meanwhile, just one day before the coronation, King Charles was joined by William and Kate at a last-minute surprise appearance to greet well-wishers this morning at The Mall.

Tomorrow, the crowning moment will happen at Westminster Abbey, where the king will wear some $4 billion worth of regalia including the 5-lb. St. Edward’s crown that his mother Queen Elizabeth II wore at her coronation 70 years ago.

He will leave the ceremony in the diamond encrusted Imperial State Crown

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Christopher Anderson the author of “The King” to talk about the significance of Charles becoming king.

He said of Charles, “This man has been preparing for this for 74 years, you know, and he's the oldest king. He’s the first king who's ever been schooled, you know, outside of the palace who didn't have tutors, who went to a school. He’s married the first divorced queen and there are a lot of records being smashed… and history being made really during this coronation.”

Life is different for Prince William, too, now that he is one step away from the throne.

Anderson said, “I think the weight of being the heir to the throne has really been on his shoulders now for a month and that's part of the thing that's made this rift between him and Harry so much more difficult because he could sure have used Harry's support, you know?

He added, “There's a lot of bitterness there still. but all of that is supposed to be put aside so we can celebrate this moment.”