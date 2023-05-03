Giveaways May 03, 2023
Win It! A Mother’s Day Gift Basket
Mother’s Day is around the corner, and mom deserves the star treatment! Celebrity gifting experts at Backstage Creations work on Hollywood’s biggest events, from the Emmys to the ESPYS, and they want to help you spoil your mom this holiday. Take a look at some of their favorite picks for mom, from an eco-friendly stroller by small business Bombi to the most stylish baby wraps from Lalabu, plus books to read to your budding bookworm, fitness bands to stay in shape, a self-care collection by L’Occitane, vegan fragrances with positive messages from The Heart Company, and more, then enter to win the whole package below!
This prize includes:
- Bombi — Bombi makes eco-conscious baby strollers that are durable, affordable, sustainable, and built to inspire everyday adventures.
- Bug Bite Thing — Amazon’s number one selling product for insect bite relief with over 78,000 reviews, Bug Bite Thing is a chemical-free, reusable insect bite relief suction tool that instantly alleviates the stinging, itching, and swelling caused by insect bites and stings by removing insect saliva/venom from underneath the skin and is safe for all ages.
- Chaos Candle Co. — Chaos Candle Co. is a deaf-owned business that creates mainstream scented candles and home fragrances; their mission is to bring inspiration into homes all while empowering the deaf community.
- Friendly Falls Press — Inspired by the real-life Max the cat, “From the Pocket of an Overcoat” tells the story of an affable cat as he finds his way to a new home — moving from the cozy overcoat pocket of Sally in the city to the country with Farmer Buckles and his other animals — and along the way, he discovers a true sense of belonging within his new family.
- Glow Fitness — Glow Fitness Booty Bands are made to help you define and sculpt your glutes/legs and other areas of your body by adding resistance to your workouts.
- Helen Ficalora Jewelry — Helen Ficalora’s signature designs inspire beauty, love, and peace with her timeless pieces crafted from beautiful yellow, pink, and white gold to reflect an appreciation for nature and organic form.
- L’Occitane en Provence — L’Occitane offers a luxury range of body and skin care, fragrances, and well-being products enriched with authentic, traceable ingredients from the Shea Butter Collection Gift Set, which soothes skin with nature’s most nourishing ingredients. The Lavender Collection Gift Set lets you journey to Provence to pamper yourself at home with an aromatic set of relaxing lavender essential oil.
- Lalabu — Lalabu is a baby-wearing brand determined to simplify the art of wearing babies with easy-to-use products that put the focus back on bonding.
- Silver Jeans Co. — The Fitted Denim Jacket is a wardrobe essential featuring a signature form-fitting silhouette and styling, including a pointed collar, flap chest pockets, and welt hip pockets, making it the perfect finish to your everyday looks.
- SpiritHoods — 100% faux fur apparel, accessories, and home goods, winning the PETA Libby Award for the third time in 2022. SpiritHoods gives 10% back with every purchase directly to endangered animals. Prize is a hat.
- The Heart Company — The Heart Company is a female-founded beauty brand whose mission is developing well-curated premium vegan beauty products that encourage self-confidence, self-love, and positivity.
- Thera Cane — MAX Trigger Point Massager — Treat yourself to deep relief from painful, knotted, spasmed muscles with this amazingly simple yet effective self-massager that makes it easy to apply pain-relieving deep compression directly to hard, knotted “trigger points: anywhere they occur — breaking up tension even in the hardest-to-reach muscles between your shoulder blades!
- WoolAid — WoolAid are award-winning, sustainable, merino wool adhesive bandages designed in New Zealand.
- Z Supply — Z Supply designs reflect the belief that simplicity, comfort, and style should coexist in every closet with everyday essentials that feature signature plush fabrics, timeless silhouettes, and versatile style that can be worn by everyone.
- 4funkyflavours — Inspired by music, 4funkylavours started from our persuasion that fashion should be more fun, more original, and more colorful for the entire family.
Items in photo subject to change based on availability. Some colors and styles may vary. Courtesy of Backstage Creations.
Form expires on May 17, 2023.