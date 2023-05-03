Win It! A Mother’s Day Gift Basket

Mother’s Day is around the corner, and mom deserves the star treatment! Celebrity gifting experts at Backstage Creations work on Hollywood’s biggest events, from the Emmys to the ESPYS, and they want to help you spoil your mom this holiday. Take a look at some of their favorite picks for mom, from an eco-friendly stroller by small business Bombi to the most stylish baby wraps from Lalabu, plus books to read to your budding bookworm, fitness bands to stay in shape, a self-care collection by L’Occitane, vegan fragrances with positive messages from The Heart Company, and more, then enter to win the whole package below!