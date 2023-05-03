Celebrity News May 03, 2023

Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie Found Dead at 32

Tori Bowie, a gold medalist at the 2016 Olympics, was found dead on Tuesday in Florida, TMZ reports. She was just 32.

Icon Management, Inc. confirmed her passing in a statement. The company posted on Twitter, “We’re devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.”

Bowie was a track and field star at the University of Southern Mississippi who went on to win the gold medal for the women’s 4x100-meter relay team at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. She also earned the silver for the 100-meter dash and a bronze for the 200-meter dash.

Afterward, she took home gold at the 2017 World Championships in London, when she ran the 100-meter in just 10.85 seconds.

Tori was also featured in ESPN The Magazine’s Body Issue and posed for a Valentino campaign.

