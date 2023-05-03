Alexander Ludwig & Wife Lauren Welcome Baby Girl 4 Weeks Early

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Alexander Ludwig and Lauren Ludwig’s daughter is here!

The baby girl arrived four weeks early, and dad Alexander, 30, barely made it back from a film shoot to witness her arrival.

Lauren shared a family photo on Instagram, writing, “Leni James Ludwig decided to come on her own schedule 4 weeks early,” revealing the little one was born “4/27/23 at 7:24am 🫶🏼🤎.”

The new mom went on, “@alexanderludwig was in another state filming and made it back just in time.”

She called it “a labor story for the books.”

Lauren shared a second photo of Leni, too, writing, “The most perfect 6lbs I could ever dream of 🥹.”

The couple announced the pregnancy in February, after suffering pregnancy losses.

Alexander wrote at the time, “It’s been a long road, and we wanted to wait until things were looking promising this time around. Thank you guys for all of the support. We couldn’t be more grateful. ❤️”