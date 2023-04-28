Celebrity News April 28, 2023
'Stranger Things' Star Brett Gelman Engaged to Ari Dayan
“Stranger Things” actor Brett Gelman has announced his engagement to musician Ari Dayan!
On Friday, Brett posted some proposal photos on Instagram, captioning them, “SHE SAID YES!!! ❤️❤️❤️ 💍 💍 💍 ❤️❤️❤️.”
In one of the photos, Brett is down on one knee as he proposes to Ari on top of a building.
Brett also posted about the engagement on his Instagram Story, writing, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ 4EVA.”
In Ari’s Instagram post, she wrote, “Can’t wait for Mr. Gelman to become Mr. Dayan.”
Brett commented on Ari’s post, writing, “Just call me Mr. D!!! ❤️❤️❤️”
The couple has been together for at least three years. They made it red-carpet official at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards.
Brett recently directed Ari in her music video for “Love.” In a joint interview with LadyGunn.com, he shared, “It goes without saying that Ari’s music deeply inspires me… She was taking a lot of her songs and reaching out to directors to make videos for them, and I had been wanting to start directing, and she knew this, obviously, so she was like, ‘Why don’t you direct the video for ‘Love’?’ And I was like, ‘Yes, yes, and oh, please, yes.'”
Ari pointed out, “We speak the same language when it comes to what’s funny. I would have an idea and Brett would add to it and the other way around and we found our mutual voice pretty quickly. It has a lot of both of us in it both conceptually and tonally. I find a lot of joy at laughing at myself and I think Brett does too. This is a love letter to that part of ourselves.”
Gelman was previously married to screenwriter Janicza Bravo for three years, but they split in 2018.