Harry Belafonte, Iconic Singer, Actor & Activist, Dies at 96

Getty Images

Harry Belafonte, a singer, actor, and influential civil rights activist who was one of the first Black artists to achieve superstardom in the United States, died Tuesday at 96.

His spokesman Ken Sunshine confirmed to The New York Times that Belafonte succumbed to congestive heart failure.

Belafonte's achievements as a man of color in 1950s America were nothing short of astonishing. The Caribbean-American entertainer's 1956 album "Calypso," with its instantly iconic hit "Day-O (Banana Boat Song)," became the first-ever LP by a solo act to sell 1 million copies in the U.S. and also England. The song was selected for preservation in the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress for its cultural significance in 2018.

Mentored by another Black crossover giant — Paul Robeson — Belafonte was successful on all fronts. Along with his fame as a singer, a career he launched in 1949, he won a Tony for his work in "John Murray Anderson's Almanac" (1954) and appeared in many hit films, most memorably "Carmen Jones" (1954), "Island in the Sun" (1957), "Uptown Saturday Night" (1974), and "Bobby" (2006).

His final film appearance was a short, mesmerizing sequence in Spike Lee's "BlacKkKlansman" (2018).

Belafonte's television work was trailblazing, including a 1959 special called "Tonight with Belafonte" and his Emmy-winning "Revlon Revue: Tonight with Belafonte" (1959), making him the first Jamaican-American to win TV's top honor.

His specials integrated television like no other artist could, including appearances with Julie Andrews and Nana Mouskouri, the latter of whom was one of several artists introduced by Belafonte to American audiences. Bob Dylan was another.

When Belafonte appeared on "Petula," singer Petula Clark's first TV special, she briefly clutched his arm during a duet of the antiwar song "On the Path of Glory." The interracial contact incensed a representative from the show's sponsor, Chrysler, who demanded it be altered. Clark and her producer husband flatly refused, going so far as to destroy any takes that could have been substituted. In the end, that employee was fired, the special aired, and the ratings and the acclaim were phenomenal.

Intensely political and concerned about social justice his whole life, Belafonte performed at John F. Kennedy's inaugural gala in 1961. He was a rare Black talk-show host when he guest-hosted "The Tonight Show" during Johnny Carson's absence in 1968. Reflecting his growing work in civil rights, his guests included Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.

In the '70s, Belafonte gave some of the most memorable performances on "The Muppet Show," including a lighthearted "Day-O" and a transcendent "Turn the World Around," not to mention a drum-off with Animal.

Belafonte worked intimately with USA for Africa in the '80s, singing on the no. 1 hit "We Are the World." He also recorded music in protest of apartheid in South Africa and worked as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

Belafonte's awards and honors were staggering. A competitive Oscar shy of being a true EGOT, he nonetheless was given the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award by the Academy, was awarded the National Medal of Arts, was a Kennedy Center Honoree, and in 2022 was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the Early Influence category — the oldest-ever living inductee.