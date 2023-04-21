LAFH Awards 2023 Brings Together Major Reality Stars Under One Roof

Dlugolecki Photography

Last night, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff and “Selling Sunset’s” Mary Fitzgerald met up at the 2023 LAFH Awards!

They were joined at the award show by other big names like “RHOBH” OG Taylor Armstrong, “Selling OC” star Alex Hall, Eva LaRue, and “The Bachelorette” alum Gabby Windey.

Dlugolecki Photography

This year, the LAFH Awards were held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. It celebrated their 40-year legacy of providing housing and services that end homelessness.

The annual event brings notable names together for an evening of education, advocacy, and inspiration.

The purpose of LAFH is to help transition people out of homelessness and poverty.