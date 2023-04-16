Instagram

Soon-to-be parent snaps have appeared on social media from Lindsay Lohan's baby shower!

Juliet Angus, a close friend of Lohan's, wrote on Instagram, "Flew into town to shower my gorgeous preggers bestie and glowing mama-to-be." She posted a lovely pic with the "Mean Girls" mama that reveals a healthy glow.

Meanwhile, Lindsay herself shared a photo of herself with her sis Aliana, 29, and mom Dina, 60.

Her youngest sibling, brother Dakota, 26, posted a bro'ed-up photo with Badar, captioning it, "Ma brother for life."

The 36-year-old actress and her husband Bader Shammas, also 36, announced they were expecting their first child a month ago.

She announced the news on Instagram by posting an image of a onesie with the words “coming soon.” Lohan added in the caption, “We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼”

Her rep confirmed the news to "Extra."

Lindsay and Bader announced their engagement in 2021, and it was revealed in July 2022 that the couple had secretly tied the knot.