Celebrity News April 16, 2023
Lindsay Lohan's Baby Shower! Family & Friends Share Pics
Soon-to-be parent snaps have appeared on social media from Lindsay Lohan's baby shower!
Juliet Angus, a close friend of Lohan's, wrote on Instagram, "Flew into town to shower my gorgeous preggers bestie and glowing mama-to-be." She posted a lovely pic with the "Mean Girls" mama that reveals a healthy glow.
Meanwhile, Lindsay herself shared a photo of herself with her sis Aliana, 29, and mom Dina, 60.
Her youngest sibling, brother Dakota, 26, posted a bro'ed-up photo with Badar, captioning it, "Ma brother for life."
The 36-year-old actress and her husband Bader Shammas, also 36, announced they were expecting their first child a month ago.
She announced the news on Instagram by posting an image of a onesie with the words “coming soon.” Lohan added in the caption, “We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼”
Her rep confirmed the news to "Extra."
Lindsay and Bader announced their engagement in 2021, and it was revealed in July 2022 that the couple had secretly tied the knot.
Before her big day, Lohan opened up to "Extra" about her wedding plans. Watch!