Giveaways April 04, 2023
Win It! A Variety’s Power of Women Gift Bag
Kelly Ripa, Rosie Perez and Natasha Lyonne are among the honorees at Variety’s 2023 Power of Women event in New York, which is presented by Lifetime.
Now, you can enter for a chance to win some of the goodies celebs received at the event. “Extra” is giving a Power of Women gift bag to one lucky friend. Enter below for your chance to win!
The full list of items includes:
Banza - Cavatappi Pasta
Barry's - 30 days of Barry’s X
Beekeeper's Naturals - 3-in-1 Complete Gut Health
BOMBAS - Women's Tri-Block Ankle Socks
boscia - Luminizing Charcoal Mask
BURST Oral Care - Refillable Floss Set
Clarins - Clarins Total Eye Lift
Coco & Eve - Bronzing Face Drops
Cubed Style - 4oz body butters
Dashing Diva - Glazed Donut GLAZE Semi-Cured Gel Nail Strips + Mini LED Lamp
Davines - Davines LOVE/Smoothing Instant Mask, Davines Elevating Candle (both in each bag)
Dr. Scholl’s - Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Original Sandal Voucher
Drink LMNT - Electrolyte Drink Mix Variety Pack
FitOn - 1-year FREE subscription to FitOn PRO
Fly by Jing - Zhong Sauce
Goodal - Green Tangerine Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum OR Green Tangerine Vitamin C Dark Spot Cream (1 item per bag)
goop - G.Tox Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo
Grande Cosmetics - GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
Ideal Image - Redeemable Card
Intelligent Change - The Five Minute Journal
Kiehl’s - Ultra Pure High-Potency Serum
KINLÒ - SUN SPOT BRIGHTENING MOISTURIZER
Kiss New York Professional - Long N Define Mascara
Lano Lips - 101 Ointment Multi-Balm Strawberry
Living Proof, Inc. - Perfect hair Day™ Dry Shampoo
LUMENE - Nordic-C [Valo] Glow Boost Essence
Megababe - Squeaky Clean Hand Sanitizer
MERIT - Flush Balm in the shade Raspberry Beret
Modestine®️Tea - Queendom Reign
OUAI - Shibuya Moisturizing Body Cream
Pixi - Glow Tonic 100mL and Mini Endless Silky Eye Pen (both items in each bag)
PJ Salvage - quilted robe (split between 2-3 colors) / variety of sizes
Saint Jane Beauty - Luxury Sun Ritual
Savage X Fenty - Xssential Bralette
Siete Foods - Mexican Wedding Cookies, Mexican Shortbread Cookies and Mexican Chocolate Cookies (1 per bag)
Slip - Single Scrunchie Packs
Sol De Janeiro - Brazilian Bum Bum Cream 240ml
Stanley - The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate™ Tumbler (30 oz)
TABASCO® - TABASCO® Brand x TINX Avocado Jalapeño Hot Sauce Dressing
TELETIES - nearly unbreakable hair clips and hair ties
The Skinsheet - The Cleansing Coins
Vegamour - GRO Hair Serum
Victoria Beckham Beauty - Satin Kajal Jewel Liner in Gold Lamé
Vivrelle - 1 month free Classique
Wander Beauty - Baggage Claim™ Rose Gold Eye Mask Packette
The Little Market - Custom Variety Power of Women Tote Bag
Form expires on April 18, 2023.