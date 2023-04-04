Omarosa Reacts to Trump’s Indictment: ‘No One Is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Omarosa Manigault Newman went from being Donald Trump’s villainous protégée and getting booted from his TV boardroom on “The Apprentice” to following him to the White House, where their relationship soured.

Omarosa was reportedly forced out in 2017.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Omarosa about Trump’s indictment over alleged acts connected to a $130,000 hush money payment made to Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsification of business records.

Without mincing words, Omarosa said, “Shame on Donald for making a mockery of this very serious moment.”

Giving her take on the former POTUS’ thought process, Newman argued, “He has main character syndrome. He thinks everything is about him, so he’s never going to miss an opportunity for this big scene. This villain coming off the television.”

Omarosa joined the millions of viewers glued to the former president’s surrender in New York City.

As for how she thinks Trump is currently feeling, she answered, “Donald is terrified. Forget all the bravado you’re hearing from him... He always likes to be in control.”

She explained, “In the boardroom when I did three seasons of ‘The Apprentice’ with him, he liked control.”

Last year, Trump lost a $1.3 million lawsuit against Newman over her tell-all White House book “Unhinged,” in which she described him as “erratic and dangerously uninformed.”

Comparing Trump to an “old boxer going into the ring,” she said, “This time, he’s got that walking stick or a walker, he’s not as sharp anymore, he’s swinging and he’s forgetting to duck. That’s what we are watching.”

Could there a repeat of the January 6 insurrection?

Omarosa answered, “I don’t believe we’ll see the thousands of people we saw, but remember it only takes one lone actor to go and do harm… Him showing images as if he’s holding a bat swinging at [Manhattan District] Attorney [Alvin] Bragg — who would ever get away with that?”

In the past, Newman has been accused of speaking out against Trump out of sour grapes. She explained her decision to distance herself from him, saying, “Every person in this country has had a Donald in their life, a friend that they supported and encouraged and then they watched them do self-destructive things. You make the decision that this person was dangerous and you remove yourself from toxic situations, and that’s exactly what I did.”

Omarosa is now in her second year of law school at Southern University. With her legal predictions, she noted, “I know a lot about Attorney Bragg. He would never move forward with a flimsy case. It is rock solid.”