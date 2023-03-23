Saliva Guitarist Wayne Swinny Dead at 59

Getty Images

Saliva guitarist Wayne Swinny has died at the age of 59.

Swinny died from a brain hemorrhage.

On Wednesday, the band shared on Facebook, “It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Wayne Swinny, the guitarist of Saliva. Wayne passed away this afternoon from a spontaneous brain hemorrhage while on tour."

The band added, “Details for the funeral arrangements will be announced shortly. Wayne will be missed by all those who knew him.”

In his own statement, Saliva’s frontman Bobby Amaru said, “I’m not even sure what to think or how to feel right now. My heart aches for Wayne’s family, his friends, and anyone who had the joy of being around him. My heart aches for his daughter Nikki. He loved that little girl so much... He would go out of his way to make sure you had a good time. I’m grateful that I got to share almost 12 years of my life with Wayne on the stage and most importantly off the stage."

“He was the older brother I never had. I learned so much from him and we had a f**king blast together! I will cherish it all for the rest of my life! God Bless you Wayne,” Bobby went on. “I know we’ll meet again!!"

The news came just hours after Saliva revealed that Wayne was in the ICU.

The band said, “Our dear brother Wayne Swinny was discovered Tuesday morning in medical distress and paramedics were called. He was transported to a hospital where he was diagnosed with a Spontaneous Hemorrhage in his brain. He is currently in the ICU as we await further news."