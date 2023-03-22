Celebrity News March 22, 2023
Dick Van Dyke Suffered ‘Mild Injuries’ in Malibu Car Crash
Dick Van Dyke, 97, is on the mend after a car accident in Malibu, People magazine reports.
The actor was behind the wheel of a 2018 Lexus LS 500 when he crashed into a gate. Police tell the magazine that his vehicle slid into the structure, noting the area was recently hit with heavy rains.
Authorities said the “Mary Poppins” actor was treated on the scene, and was not taken to a hospital.
Earlier, sources told TMZ that Van Dyke was bleeding from his nose and mouth and may have suffered a concussion.
The star was most recently seen on Season 9 of “The Masked Singer” in February.