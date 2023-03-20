Win It! A Gift Bag from the Mark Twain Prize Gala

Adam Sandler was honored with this year’s Mark Twain Prize at the Kennedy Center on March 19, and now you have a chance to win the fabulous bag given to him and his celebrity friends that night!

The bags are filled with all your new favorite things! Dress up in your new Metal & Stone jewelry for date night watching “Uncut Gems,” enjoy sweets like Flour & Flower gourmet brownies and Date Better chocolate dates watching “50 First Dates,” or light up a Mise en Scènt Rom Com candle while you cue up one of your favorites. Enter below to win this wonderful gift from the exclusive star-studded event and be sure to tune in to CNN on Sunday, March 26, at 8/7c to watch the show.

Prize one

· Banila — Banila Co’s best-selling skin care, including Clean It Zero Original Cleansing Balm, Clean It Zero Pore Clarifying Foam Cleanser, and the NEW Dear Hydration Water Barrier Cream, provides a luxurious and nourishing Korean beauty routine that helps remove impurities while replenishing moisture and protecting the skin’s natural barrier.

· Beatus Paris — Beatus Paris is a collection of six unique fragrances inspired by nature for women and men that can be combined to create a fragrance all your own.

· Chocotenago — A collection of bean to bar chocolate bars, including a 73% single-origin dark chocolate and a 54% single-origin dark milk chocolate, with organic beans sourced from a cooperative of family-owned farms in Duarte in the Dominican Republic. Prize is a certificate.

· Dagne Dover — Dagne Dover creates problem-solving bags — for all the problem-solving humans out there — bags that keep up, stay organized, and look good doing it.

· Date Better — Nut butter-filled medjool dates covered in 85% organic chocolate. Prize is certificate.

· DedCool — Expanding how you experience your fragrance, the air freshener is set to scent your car, closet, and drawers, along with travel spray.

· EXAU Olive Oil — EXAU Olive Oil is a Black female-led brand that exclusively produces delicious and vibrant high-quality Italian olive oils from estate-grown fruit in Calabria, Italy. Prize is certificate.

· First Person — Invest in your brain with First Person’s collection of cognitive supplements, each of which has been formulated to target specific neurotransmitters: Sunbeam targets dopamine to maximize motivation and focus, Golden Hour targets oxytocin to stimulate connection and joy, and Moonlight targets GABA to promote deep, restorative sleep. Prize is certificate.

· Flour & Flower — Flour & Flower is a female-owned and -operated business creating unique products featuring 100% organically grown edible flowers. Prize is certificate.

· Immunocologie Skincare — Immunocologie’s Intense Eye Crème is a luxurious cream that revives and energizes eyes with resveratrol-rich African Wild Grape that instantly brightens the undereye area, helps reduce puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines.

Prize two

· KA! Empathogenics —Handcrafted chews made with 100% botanicals like Kanna, a psychoactive (not psychedelic) plant that’s clinically proven to activate an immediate sense of grounded energy, helping you feel more alive, heart-opened, and capable as you navigate everyday anxiety and stress. Prize includes a shirt or hat.

· Metal & Stone Creations — Heirloom-quality jewelry inspired by nature and crafted by hand so every piece has a story.

· Mise en Scènt — Candles inspired by your favorite films hand-poured in Brooklyn, New York, with classic names like Rom Com, Old Hollywood, and Main Character.

· Molly Bz Gourmet Cookies — Molly Bz gourmet cookies are created by an Alaskan single mom who went from her last $150 to a national brand in three years, with her fun, weird, and delicious gourmet cookies! Prize is certificate.

· Mount Lai — Our award-winning tools sculpt and contour facial features, promote lymphatic drainage, and reduce facial puffiness.

· Nourish & Refine — Bring out your skin’s natural and radiant glow with our Luxury Face Oil, formulated with 100% organic rosehip seed oil for the ultimate daily dose of nourishment. Prize includes sample-size item.

· Salt & Stone — An extra-strength natural deodorant formulated with seaweed extracts, hyaluronic acid, and probiotics for 24-hour protection; made without aluminum, alcohol, parabens, and dyes.

· Set Jet — Gift certificate for three months of Set Jet membership, a membership-based private jet charter program.

· Thera Cane MAX Trigger Point Massager — Treat yourself to deep relief from painful, knotted, spasmed muscles with this amazingly simple yet effective self-massager that makes it easy to apply pain-relieving deep compression directly to hard, knotted “trigger points” anywhere they occur —breaking up tension even in the hardest-to-reach muscles between your shoulder blades!

Items in photo subject to change based on availability. Some colors and styles may vary. Courtesy of Backstage Creations.