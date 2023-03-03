Getty Images

“Grey’s Anatomy” alum Isaiah Washington is calling it quits on acting!

Earlier this week, Washington, 59, tweeted, “It is with a heavy heart and a sense of relief that I am announcing my early retirement from the entertainment industry today.”

He went on, “Those who have been Following/Witnessing my journey here on T---ter since 2011 all know that I have fought the good fight, but it seems that the haters, provocateurs and the Useful Idiots have won. I'm no longer interested in the back and forth regarding a 'color construct' that keeps us human beings divided nor am I interested in politics or anything vitriolic."

Isaiah’s last acting credit is for the 2022 film “Corsicana,” which he also directed.

In 2007, Washington was fired from “Grey’s Anatomy” after being accused of using a homophobic slur while filming the show.

During an interview on “Larry King Live,” he addressed the incident, which happened during a confrontation with Patrick Dempsey, saying, “I said several bad words.”

According to Washington, he told Dempsey, “There’s no way you’re going to treat me like the B-word, the P-word, or the F-word.”

Washington denied that he addressed the gay slur toward co-star T.R. Knight, who came out as gay as a direct result of overhearing the argument.

Washington emphasized, “I am not homophobic — in no way, shape, or form.”