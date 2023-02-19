Nightbirde’s Debut Album Set to Be Released One Year After Her Death

NBC

Last year, “America’s Got Talent” star Jane “Nightbirde” Marczewski died at the age of 31 after losing her battle to cancer.

To honor her memory and mark the one-year anniversary of her death, Nightbirde’s family is releasing her posthumous debut album “It’s Ok.”

All proceeds from the sales will be going towards the Nightbirde Foundation, which aims to support women through their cancer journey.

In a statement, Nightbirde’s brother, Mitch Marczewski Jr, the CEO of The Nighbirde Foundation, said, “We’re excited to share Jane’s debut album with the world. Her work has touched the hearts of many because of her honesty and joy in the midst of sorrow. This album doesn’t pit these emotions against one another, but rather it shows joy can come through sorrow. Jane would be so proud of this album, but more than that, she’d be proud of the work that the Nightbirde Foundation is doing to help others find hope and healing in the midst of tragedy.”

The album will include nine full-length songs, as well as 11 interludes with quotes spoken by Nightbirde. See the tracklist below!

1. “It’s Ok”

2. “Brave” (new version)

3. “Girl in a Bubble”

4. “NYE”

5. “Fly” (new version)

6. “NYE” (Yacht Money Remix)

7. “Fly”

8. “Girl in a Bubble” (Live)

9. “Brave” (live)

10. “It’s Ok” (live)

“It’s Ok” will be available to pre-order on February 19 and will be released on March 10.