‘Hollywood Heights’ Actor Cody Longo Dead at 34

Getty Images

“Hollywood Heights” star Cody Longo has died at the age of 34.

TMZ reports Longo was found dead in bed at a home in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday.

According to a family member, Longo’s wife Stephanie, who works at a dance studio, called the police after she was unable to reach him.

Once the cops arrived, they kicked down the door after no one answered the door.

The family member noted that Longo battled alcohol abuse for several years and went to rehab this past summer.

Though a cause of death has not been revealed, the family believes that Longo most likely relapsed.

Longo’s wife revealed that he was trying to better himself for their children. In a statement, she said, “He was an amazing father and the best husband. Our whole world is shattered.”

Longo is survived by his wife and his three kids.