Kate Hudson on Possibly Doing a ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ Sequel (Exclusive)

BFA

“Extra” caught up with Kate Hudson at a party celebrating Stella McCartney X Adidas!

Along with expressing her love for Stella, Kate also spoke about celebrating the 20th anniversary of her iconic movie “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”!

She said, “It’s kinda wild that it’s been 20 years. I feel so grateful that film has had such a life, ya know. It like continues on and on, and younger generations seem to still connect to it… As an actor, that’s kind of like a dream to be a part of a movie that continues to have that type of audience.”

The “happy” and “excited” Kate is planning to “do a little something” on the 20th anniversary. She added, “It’ll be fun to reminisce.”

As for what stood out about making the movie, Hudson pointed out, “The fun thing for us was that we really accomplished something that men and women could really appreciate together… It really felt like it wasn’t just for the female audience. It kind of moved past that stereotype.”

Would she ever do a sequel?