TikTok

Rachel Recchia, 26, and Clayton Echard, 29, have Bachelor Nation talking after a surprising TikTok video.

The video uses audio from “Russian Doll,” and shows Bachelorette Michelle Young asking Recchia, “Are you going to tell me what’s going on?”

The camera cuts to Rachel,who answers with the voice-over, “I would, but I think explaining it might give us both an aneurysm.” As she’s talking, the camera pans over to Clayton sitting by her side.

Echard looks up at the camera with a bit of smirk.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Recchia and Echard split during Season 26 of “The Bachelor” after he confessed to sleeping with both her and contestant Gabby Windey. He ultimately ended up with Susie Evans, but it didn’t last.

“Extra” had asked Clayton if he had any regrets during his season of “The Bachelor.” He told us, “I wanna preface it by saying I don’t have any regrets... I did what I thought was best at the time, that was 100 percent me. I can look back at that entire experience and say I was 100 percent myself through the entire way, but people are gonna see my mistakes... I believe I’m a better individual because of all the experiences I’ve had throughout, good and bad.”

Rachel and Gabby went on to star as the Season 19 Bachelorettes, and weren’t shy about shading their ex.