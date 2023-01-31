Dave Bautista Says ‘Guardians 3’ Is Most Emotional of the Triology (Exclusive)

Backgrid

Actor Dave Bautista is ready to flex his acting muscles in the new M. Night Shyamalan thriller “A Knock at the Cabin”!

“Extra” caught up with him Monday at the NYC premiere, where he dished on the challenge of taking on the role and teased what Marvel fans can expect from the upcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”!

Of the upcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie, he said, “I think it’s the best of the trilogy. I think it’s going to be the most emotional of the trilogy. I think people are going to get wrapped up in the emotion of the story, but also that we’re all saying goodbye.”

As for the future of the franchise, he commented, “I don’t know what’s going to happen with the Guardians, if there’ll be new versions of the Guardians, but our version of Guardians, me, Chris [Pratt], Zoe [Saldaña], and Sean [Gunn]… this would be the last time we’ll ever be on screen together as ‘Guardians of the Galaxy,’ and it’s a bittersweet thing.”

Showing his appreciation to the franchise, Bautista said, “It changed my life… The people I worked with over these 10 years, they’re family to me and I loved them.”

He admitted that it’s “emotional” and “hard” to bid farewell after the movie.

Bautista revealed that he had only “two days” between wrapping up “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” and starting “A Knock at the Cabin.”

He said, ‘I didn’t have any time to prepare, but I really trusted completely [director M. Night Shyamalan].”

Bautista noted that the “challenging” aspect of his role is what drew him to the project, adding, “Night made it even more challenging, which I love him for, because he expected a lot from me, he really respected me as an actor and asked me to do things that only… accomplished actors would be able to do, and it made me feel validated.”

He added, “It took a toll on me… It was mentally, emotionally rough but I hope that everyone loves this film and it would all be worth it.”

Dave described his character Leonard as a “gentle soul” who is “tortured with the things that he has to do.”