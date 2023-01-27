MEGA

Harry Styles, 28, suffered a major wardrobe malfunction during a recent show in Inglewood, California.

Video reveals Styles was singing “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” and dancing onstage when he dropped to his knees and his pants split in the front!

The star looked shocked as he tried to shield his crotch with his hand before covering up with a towel.

The incident happened with some A-listers in the crowd. Page Six reports Kylie Jenner, Ellen DeGeneres and Trevor Noah were all there… as was his past celeb crush, Jennifer Aniston.