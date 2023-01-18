Pro Wrestler Jay Briscoe Dead at 38

Getty Images

The pro wrestling world is mourning the loss of Ring of Honor star Jay Briscoe, who has died at just 38 years old.

ROH owner Tony Khan announced the news on Twitter, referring to Jay by his real name, Jamin Pugh.

Kahn wrote, “Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We’ll do whatever we can to support his family.”

He ended with, “Rest In Peace Jamin.”

Citing wrestling websites, Sports Illustrated reports Briscoe died in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware.

The Shore News Beacon also posted that two people were killed in a car crash Tuesday evening around 5:30 p.m.

The Briscoe brothers were 13-time ROH World Tag champions, after beating FTR’s Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood last month at ROH Final Battle 2022.