Lisa Marie Presley’s Final Days: From Graceland to the Golden Globes

Sadly, Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s only child, died on Thursday at just 54.

After a medical emergency believed to be a cardiac arrest, Lisa Marie was rushed from her Calabasas home to a hospital in nearby West Hills, California, where she later passed away.

The singer had been active in recent days, attending the Golden Globes and even traveling to Memphis.

“Extra” spoke with her alleged half-sister Deborah Presley Brando outside the hospital. Deborah told us, “She's been pushed a lot the past five days, and there are schedules and commitments that don't have anything to do with the reality of family... This is a living example.”

Brando said she was concerned for Lisa Marie’s health after seeing her at the Globes on Tuesday. “I saw people propping her up. I saw people holding her.”

Does she wish Presley had not committed to those events? Deborah said, “I wish she had not have committed to anything she didn't want to do.”

When “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Lisa Marie at the Golden Globes on Tuesday, she leaned on Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support, asking to grab his arm during the interview.

At the same time, she was happy to talk about the movie “Elvis” and its star, Austin Butler, who played her dad in the film. She said of seeing the movie for the first time, “I was mind-blown, truly. Actually took me five days to process it... It was so spot-on.”

Lisa Marie and daughter Riley Keough were also photographed at a Globes pre-party in West Hollywood with Austin and director Baz Luhrmann just a few days earlier.

And on Sunday, Lisa Marie made a rare public appearance at Graceland in Memphis to celebrate what would have been Elvis’ 88th birthday. She was the sole owner of the property when she died.

The singer shared with those gathered at the site, “I keep saying, ‘You are the only people who can bring me out of the house. I’m not kidding. I love you back and that's why I'm here.”

She continued, “Today, he would have been 88 years old. It's hard to believe. I think that he would have been proud. I think this year's been an incredible year. I think the movie was incredible and I'm very proud of it.”

Lisa Marie continued, “It is just so moving how every year you come from all over the world. It is moving to me and my family, and thank you.”

It was the movie about her father’s life that brought Lisa Marie back into the spotlight, following the 2020 suicide of her son Benjamin Keough.

In her haunting final Instagram message, posted in August, she shared an essay she had written about grief over Benjamin’s death.

She wrote in the caption, “In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I’d post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way.”

She explained in the essay, “Grief does not stop or go away in any sense, a year, or years after the loss. Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture wants us to believe. You do not ‘get over it,’ you do not ‘move on,’ period.”

Lisa Marie added, “My and my three daughters' lives as we knew it were completely detonated and destroyed by his death. We live in this every. Single. Day.”

Over the summer, Lisa Marie helped celebrate “Elvis” at events and premieres. In June, she was with her mom, daughters Riley, 33, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, as well as Butler, at the famed TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood for a handprint ceremony.

She told “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay at the time, “It's just such an incredible honor and it's so lovely and we're so full of gratitude about it.” When asked if Austin deserved an Oscar for his performance, she said, “A thousand percent.”

Just seven months later, she was in tears watching Austin accept his Golden Globe. He said from the stage, “The Presley family… Thank you guys, thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

Today, Tom Hanks, who played Elvis’ manager Col. Tom Parker in the movie, wrote he was “absolutely heartbroken” over the loss of Lisa Marie. His wife Rita Wilson also shared photos and the message, “Sending love to the family, prayers for peace and strength.”

Meanwhile, Lisa did battle addiction in the past. In 2018, she opened up about her journey on the “Today” show.

“I’ve come a long way. I was not happy,” she said. The star explained, “The struggle with addiction for me started at, you know, 45 years old. It wasn’t happening all my life.” She said she was “proud” of how far she had come.