MMA Fighter Victoria Lee Dead at 18

MMA fighter Victoria Lee has tragically passed away at just 18.

Her sister Angela Lee Pucci, also an MMA fighter, shared the news in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

“On December 26, 2022 our family experienced something no family should ever have to go through... It is incredibly difficult to say this... Our Victoria passed away,” she wrote.



The post continued, “She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then. We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same.”

Angela wrote that her sister had “the most beautiful soul who ever lived,” adding, “She was the best little sister in the world. The best daughter, the best granddaughter and the best godma / aunty to Ava and Alia.”



Sharing her sorrow, Pucci continued, “We miss you so much sis. More than you could ever realize. We're all broken. Because a piece of you was in each of us and when you left, those pieces were ripped out of us. We will never be the same.”



She reflected on the loss, saying, “Each and every little thing makes me think of you. From the sun rays, to the sunset. You taught us to see the beauty in the simple things. You were our bright light. Our sunshine. And that will never change. You were perfect in every way. The best person I knew. The most beautiful girl, inside and out. We love you Victoria. I love you Sprout. Until the end of time.”



No cause of death was given, but the post ended with: “Please give our family grace and respect during this most difficult time. And please, check on your loved ones. Keep checking on them. Give them hugs and tell them how much they mean to you. You just never know.”

In 2021, Victoria won three ONE Championship fights. After her third win, which took place in September 2021 against Victoria Souza, Lee shared her thoughts on Instagram.

She wrote, “This win 100% goes to you dad, the best coach in the world ❤️ And a huge thank you to my family and my training partners, @angelinacalpito @achiever.mma @kai.sekigawa for helping me to prepare for this fight. I’m so lucky to have such an amazing support system and team.”



Lee added, “I appreciate all of the fans who were able to attend the event here in Singapore 🇸🇬 My opponent was very tough and I’m glad we were able to put on an exciting match for you all.”



She ended with, “I feel so blessed to be able to do what I love for a living! I can’t wait to get back in the gym and sharpen up each area of my game. This is just the beginning for me and I can’t wait for what’s to come!”