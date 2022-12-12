Win It! A Holiday Prize Pack

“The Elves of Hollywood” are back with a holiday prize package stuffed to the brim with goodies for kids, loved ones — and you, too! Backstage Creations, the inventors of the gifting suite, and the company behind gifting for events like the Emmys, MTV Awards, ESPYs, and more want to give you the star treatment with their annual holiday package featuring some “must-have” gifts. From a stylish robe and blanket set to an adorable plush and delish cocktails to a Candy Cane scrub, you’ll be celebrating the holidays with joy. Featured are some small businesses and female led companies who are all thrilled to share their brands with you this holiday season!

This prize includes:

· Bols Cocktail Tubes — Bols Cocktail Tubes are expertly crafted cocktails in sustainable, single-serve 200ml tubes available in four unique flavors: Espresso Martini, Margarita Azul, Very Old Fashioned, and Red Light Negroni. *Prize includes shot glass.

· Bumpas — Bumpas plush characters are weighted to Love, Hug & Protect you.

· B-SIX Nippies — Break from bars with the ultimate nipple cover for the smoothest coverage possible.

· EXTRA® Gum — EXTRA® Gum is the perfect sidekick (and stocking stuffer!) for the holiday season, whether you prefer a minty moment or a fruity fix, EXTRA has you covered with a variety of flavors to keep your breath fresh. *Prize includes certificate for gum.

· Friendly Falls Press — Inspired by the real-life Max the cat, “From the Pocket of an Overcoat” tells the story of an affable cat as he finds his way to a new home, moving from the cozy overcoat pocket of Sally in the city, to the country with Farmer Buckles and his other animals, and along the way, he discovers a true sense of belonging within his new family.

· Lindo F — 100% Merino Wool Hat with Faux Fur Pom from Lindo F.

· Playper Curious Kingdom — Playper, a sustainability-driven toy company, launched their Curious Kingdom Playset, an innovative, plastic-free, new play experience for kids ages 3 and up that combines classic building play and educational, digital learning experience.

· Ricardo Beverly Hills — A global leader specializing in the design, innovation, and marketing of luggage and travel accessories.

· Sunset Snuggles — Ultra soft, stretchy extended throw blankets and luxuriously plush robes for all of the cozy moments; female-founded, STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX®, and a tree is planted for every order.

· Thera Cane MAX Trigger Point Massager — Treat yourself to deep relief from painful, knotted, spasmed muscles with this amazingly simple yet effective self-massager that makes it easy to apply pain-relieving deep compression directly to hard, knotted "trigger points" anywhere they occur, breaking up tension even in the hardest-to-reach muscles between your shoulder blades!

· Tree Hut — Treat yourself and glow from head to toe this holiday season with Tree Hut’s Candy Cane Shea Sugar Scrub featuring sweet peppermint and creamy caramel swirled with delicate notes of vanilla and antioxidants that help clarify and protect winter skin.

Items in photo subject to change based on availability. Some colors and styles may vary. Courtesy of Backstage Creations.