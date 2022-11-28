‘DWTS’ Pro Dancer Koko Iwasaki Engaged to Kiki Nyemchek

“Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer Koine “Koko” Iwasaki and her boyfriend Kiki Nyemchek are taking the next step in their relationship!

On Sunday, the couple announced their engagement on Instagram.

Iwasaki wrote with a series of proposal photos, “Easy ask, easy yes 🤍.”

According to the Instagram post, Kiki popped the question to Koine with an oval-cut diamond ring on Saturday.

In response to the post, “DWTS” pro dancer Alan Bersten commented, “What!!!!!!!!!!!! CONGRATS!!!!!!!!! I’m so happy for you both!!!!!!

Jenna Johnson added, “CONGRATULATIONS!!!! Crying again and again. Can’t wait for you to experience this next INCREDIBLE chapter of your lives.”

Jenna’s husband Val Chmerkovskiy added, “It’s the absolute BEST!!!!”

The engagement comes more five years after Iwasaki and Nyemchek met on the 14th season of “So You Think You Can DANCE.”

The couple confirmed their relationship in 2018. At the time, she gushed, “I wanted to wait for a special time to post this picture or even post a picture of us in general, but then I thought about how silly that is, especially cause every day with you is so special. My love. We screeeaaam of laughter together. We order 6 meals minimum at any restaurant and eat ALL of it. You bring out my biggest, most cheesiest smile and you adore me on my absolute worst days. Living life with you is pure bliss & I thank you for YOU every single day. 💙.”

Koine just became a “DWTS” series pro in the latest season of the show.

Months ago, Kiki showed some love to Koine on her birthday. He wrote on Instagram, “To my baby - I wish you a massive Happy Birthday. You are the most special person in my life. I celebrate you everyday and I am so grateful to do it. I’m grateful for ALL of our moments together and I look forward to making more with you always and forever ♥️ I love you.”