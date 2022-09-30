Giveaways September 30, 2022
Win It! A Variety’s Power of Women Gift Bag
Oprah, Ava Duvernay, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, and Sandra Oh are just a few of the big names gathering at Variety’s Power of Women event in Los Angeles.
Now, you can enter for a chance to win some of the goodies celebs received at the event. “Extra” is giving a Power of Women gift bag to one lucky friend. Enter below for your chance to win!
The full list of items includes:
All Good - Get Glowing SPF 15 Lip & Cheek Tint in Coral
Barry's - 30 Days of Barry’s
Beekeeper's Naturals - Propolis Immune Support Daily Throat Spray
Bombas - Tri-Block Ankle Socks
BURST Oral Care - Teeth Whitening Strips
Cann - Cannabis Infused Social Tonic Variety Drinks
Christophe Robin - Hydrating Melting Mask
Clarins - Total Eye Lift
Clean Beauty Collective - Clean Reserve Radiant Nectar
Cravings by Chrissy Teigen - Poppin' Off Popcorn Seasoning Kit
Daily Concepts - Daily Leaves of Life Silicone Scrubber
Davines - WE STAND for regeneration delicate hair & body wash
DOG PPL - 1 Month Membership Gift Card
Dr. Bronner’s - Hazelnut Butter; Coconut Praline Magic All-One Chocolate Bars
Elemis - Pro-Collagen Morning Matrix
Elizabeth Arden – Advanced Ceramide Capsules; Hyaluronic Acid Ceramide Capsules
ESW Beauty - The Pink Dream Moisturizing Raw Juice Mask
Fiber Gourmet - Light Spaghetti
Fly by Jing - Mala Spice Mix
Four Sigmatic - Think Ground Coffee
French Girl - La Flore Botanical Serum
Google – QR Code with Map Featuring Female-Owned Businesses
goop - G.Tox Malachite + Fruit Acid Pore Purifying Cleanser
gorjana - Brooks Mini necklace
Grande Cosmetics - Grande LASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
Insomnia Cookies - Individual Cookies
Intelligent Change - Let's Get Closer: Table Talk
ISDIN – Melatonik
Justin’s - Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
Kitsch - Quick Drying Hair Towel
KORRES - Santorini Grape Velvet Skin Drink
Laki Naturals - Magnesium & Lavender Supplements
HUDA BEAUTY - Liquid Matte Ultra Comfort Lipstick in Bombshell
HUDA BEAUTY - Wishful Get Even Rose Oil
HUDA BEAUTY - Kayali Déjà Vu White Flower
Living proof - Perfect hair Day™ Dry Shampoo
Mad Hippie - AHA Exfoliating Peel
Madison Reed - Color Therapy Colorless Conditioning Hair Mask
MaryRuth Organics - Immunity Gummies
Matter of Fact - Ascorbic Acid 20 Brightening C Serum
Mio Skincare - Body Brush
Mojo Wellbeing - Collagen Restoring Serum; Hair Thickening Treatment
Murad Skincare - Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream; Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Masks
Obagi Medical - Professional-C® Serum 15%
OUAI - Chill Pills
Pop & Bottle - Vanilla Coffee Super Concentrate
Ride Alto – Gift Card
SAINT JANE - Luxury Lip Shine in Tonic
Savage x Fenty - Forever Savage Showgirl Short Robe in Platinum Grey
Saysh - Saysh One
SeneGence - Golden Radiance Peel-Off Mask Collection
Shinery - Radiance Towelettes
Slip - Silk Scrunchies (3)
Spatty - 6" Spatty Lip
Sunday Riley - Luna Sleeping Night Oil
Sunnies Face – Fluffmatte
TELETIES - Small Hair Tie
Tenoverten - The Protective Suncream
The Spa Dr. - Purifying Mud Mask
Touchland - Frosted Mint Power Mist
Vivrelle - Gift Card
Form expires on October 06, 2022.