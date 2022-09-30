Giveaways September 30, 2022

Win It! A Variety’s Power of Women Gift Bag

Oprah, Ava Duvernay, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, and Sandra Oh are just a few of the big names gathering at Variety’s Power of Women event in Los Angeles.

Now, you can enter for a chance to win some of the goodies celebs received at the event. “Extra” is giving a Power of Women gift bag to one lucky friend. Enter below for your chance to win!

The full list of items includes:

All Good - Get Glowing SPF 15 Lip & Cheek Tint in Coral

Barry's - 30 Days of Barry’s

Beekeeper's Naturals - Propolis Immune Support Daily Throat Spray

Bombas - Tri-Block Ankle Socks

BURST Oral Care - Teeth Whitening Strips

Cann - Cannabis Infused Social Tonic Variety Drinks

Christophe Robin - Hydrating Melting Mask

Clarins - Total Eye Lift

Clean Beauty Collective - Clean Reserve Radiant Nectar

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen - Poppin' Off Popcorn Seasoning Kit

Daily Concepts - Daily Leaves of Life Silicone Scrubber

Davines - WE STAND for regeneration delicate hair & body wash

DOG PPL - 1 Month Membership Gift Card

Dr. Bronner’s - Hazelnut Butter; Coconut Praline Magic All-One Chocolate Bars

Elemis - Pro-Collagen Morning Matrix

Elizabeth Arden – Advanced Ceramide Capsules; Hyaluronic Acid Ceramide Capsules

ESW Beauty - The Pink Dream Moisturizing Raw Juice Mask

Fiber Gourmet - Light Spaghetti

Fly by Jing - Mala Spice Mix

Four Sigmatic - Think Ground Coffee

French Girl - La Flore Botanical Serum

Google – QR Code with Map Featuring Female-Owned Businesses

goop - G.Tox Malachite + Fruit Acid Pore Purifying Cleanser

gorjana - Brooks Mini necklace

Grande Cosmetics - Grande LASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum

Insomnia Cookies - Individual Cookies

Intelligent Change - Let's Get Closer: Table Talk

ISDIN – Melatonik

Justin’s - Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Kitsch - Quick Drying Hair Towel

KORRES - Santorini Grape Velvet Skin Drink

Laki Naturals - Magnesium & Lavender Supplements

HUDA BEAUTY - Liquid Matte Ultra Comfort Lipstick in Bombshell

HUDA BEAUTY - Wishful Get Even Rose Oil

HUDA BEAUTY - Kayali Déjà Vu White Flower

Living proof - Perfect hair Day™ Dry Shampoo

Mad Hippie - AHA Exfoliating Peel

Madison Reed - Color Therapy Colorless Conditioning Hair Mask

MaryRuth Organics - Immunity Gummies

Matter of Fact - Ascorbic Acid 20 Brightening C Serum

Mio Skincare - Body Brush

Mojo Wellbeing - Collagen Restoring Serum; Hair Thickening Treatment

Murad Skincare - Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream; Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Masks

Obagi Medical - Professional-C® Serum 15%

OUAI - Chill Pills

Pop & Bottle - Vanilla Coffee Super Concentrate

Ride Alto – Gift Card

SAINT JANE - Luxury Lip Shine in Tonic

Savage x Fenty - Forever Savage Showgirl Short Robe in Platinum Grey

Saysh - Saysh One

SeneGence - Golden Radiance Peel-Off Mask Collection

Shinery - Radiance Towelettes

Slip - Silk Scrunchies (3)

Spatty - 6" Spatty Lip

Sunday Riley - Luna Sleeping Night Oil

Sunnies Face – Fluffmatte

TELETIES - Small Hair Tie

Tenoverten - The Protective Suncream

The Spa Dr. - Purifying Mud Mask

Touchland - Frosted Mint Power Mist

Vivrelle - Gift Card

Form expires on October 06, 2022.