How Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Honored the Queen at London Service

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at her London service on Wednesday.

Markle honored the late monarch by wearing a pair of pearl-and-diamond drop earrings that the Queen had given her in 2018.

The Queen gifted the jewelry to Meghan in honor of their first solo outing together, when they traveled to Cheshire about a month after Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding.

For her part, Kate wore the Queen’s pearl shamrock brooch from the monarch’s trip to South Korea in 1999. Middleton pinned the accessory to her all-black ensemble.

Some members of the royal family walked behind the Queen’s hearse during a procession through London from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall today. Despite a royal rift, Prince William and Prince Harry did walk side by side during the public event.

Meanwhile, Meghan rode in a car to Westminster Hall with Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Kate rode with Queen Consort Camilla.

People reports that Kate and Meghan both became emotional during the service at Westminster Hall, which included a blessing by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen holding hands as they left the service.

The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall until Monday’s funeral. On the morning of the funeral, the coffin will be taken to Westminster Abbey in a procession that starts at 10:44 a.m. local time.