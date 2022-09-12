Win It! An Emmy Prize Pack

Grab your popcorn and invite your friends to tune in for TV’s biggest night and watch your favorite stars celebrate all our favorite shows on this year’s Emmy Awards®.

You can get the star treatment and enter for a chance to win the gift collection produced by Backstage Creations that the celebrity presenters and winners will carry home with them from the show!

Be sure to tune in to watch the show Monday, September 12 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT) on NBC and available to stream live and on demand on Peacock.

Prize one:

Erin Flynn Fine Jewelry — Bay Area entrepreneur, designer, and jewelry maker Erin Flynn brings over 20 years of insight and inspiration to every piece she makes for her clientele, whether creating custom designs, reimagining personal heirlooms, or innovating around her signature collections of timeless, bespoke, and ethically sourced jewelry. Prize is an angel charm.

Four Seasons Nevis — The modern embodiment of the spirit and soul of the Caribbean, Four Seasons Resort Nevis is a captivating combination of adventure, serenity, and recreation, all located on a beachfront oasis that just waits for your discovery. Prize is a Four Seasons hat.

Hasbro — Hasbro Selfies Series is a personalization platform that allows fans to create a 6-inch action figure in their likeness based on classic to current characters seen across popular films, television series, and comics.

Mude Functional Sparkling Drink — Mude, a range of natural sparkling “plant-based” beverages, crafted with adaptogens and botanicals, are brewed to refresh your mood, and are part of the Naked Collective, a carbon-neutral beverage wellness company that aims to change the world one drink at a time. Prize is a certificate for the beverage.

Museum Hotel Cappadocia — This unique Relais & Chateau resort has 34 rooms designed and created from a distinctive combination of the land and historical features and ruins, beautifully restored to their original glory, decorated with priceless antiques, and featuring stunning views of Cappadocia. Prize is a hat.

Ricardo Beverly Hills — A global leader specializing in the design, innovation, and marketing of luggage and travel accessories.

RiverView Ranch Retreat & Western Adventures — Nestled in the heart of the Montana Rockies, discover RiverView Ranch, an all-inclusive private retreat offering the perfect balance of adventure and leisure. Prize is a T-shirt.

SpiritHoods — 100% Faux Fur Apparel and Homegoods, with 10% of net profits donated back to endangered animals. Prize is a keychain.

Prize two:

5 Circle Skin Care by Denise Bell — Targeted skin care created by a mother/daughter team to give clients real results with only 5 products.

Ageless Innovation — Lifetime Lineup, by Ageless Innovation, is a reminiscence therapy-based card game that aims to create social interactions for aging loved ones and their families. It features historical events and pop culture moments designed to help players remember, share, and create a lifetime of personal memories.

Aveeno® — Aveeno® uses the power of a selection of natural ingredients to provide beneficial and nourishing skincare for sensitive skin, while also committing to inclusive and sustainable practices.

Comvita Manuka Honey — Gold-standard Comvita UMF 15+ Raw Manuka Honey is sustainably harvested from the remote forests of New Zealand. Its unique health qualities support the body’s natural healing, immunity, and gut health as part of your overall daily wellness routine. Prize is a certificate for honey.

Crane Stationery — People across the world choose Crane stationery, with 250 years of craftsmanship, to find their second voice, too express themselves authentically and memorably by putting pen to thoughtfully crafted paper.

Crystal Hills Organics — Luxury, organic, crystal-infused skincare to set your intentions and manifest more love, strength, confidence, and abundance.

Disney Publishing Worldwide — Containing over 40 new dessert and drink recipes from Blanche, Rose, Dorothy, and Sophia, “The Golden Girls Cookbook: Cheesecakes and Cocktails!” from Disney Publishing is bringing “Golden Girls” fans even more delicious recipes that will make you feel like you’re relaxing on the lanai or getting set to win the Shady Pines bake-off.

Dr. Monkey’s Ridiculously Good Caramel — Our half-pound bag of original caramels contain approximately 15 pieces of old-fashioned, gluten-free, preservative free goodness that may cause happiness and smiling. Prize is a certificate for caramels.

Elevated Wellness — Elevated Wellness Good Vibes is a 1:1 CBDA to CBD full spectrum and terpene-infused formulation can help calm your mind and body from most stress and inflammation-based issues. Prize is a T-shirt.

Huriia —The smart Huriia® hands-free wearable umbrella holder is a unique invention designed to secure over your shoulder, and hold your umbrella, while leaving you the freedom to use both your hands to multitask with style.

Mark Bryan & Company LLC — “The Artist’s Way at Work: Riding the Dragon” expands the theories and practices Mark Bryan developed with Julia Cameron for “The Artist’s Way” into a fun, empirically sound course to help achieve sustained creative success at work.

Nu Skin — The new smart ageLOC® LumiSpa iO® is a one-of-a-kind facial treatment and cleansing device with micropulse oscillation technology to deliver brighter, heathier, and more youthful-looking skin with a spa-like experience in just two minutes, twice a day.

Nutrafol — Nutrafol is the #1 dermatologist-recommended hair growth supplement brand, offering a new caliber of natural, clinically effective products that support all facets of hair health.

So Beer — SoBeer is brewed with purpose, right from the start, to be a low-calorie, non-alcoholic American Light Lager, in two great tasting flavors, Light & Grapefruit. And at only 30 calories, it’s a taste of something better! Prize is a certificate for the beverage.

Thera Cane MAX Trigger Point Massager — Treat yourself to deep relief from painful, knotted, spasmed muscles with this amazingly simple yet effective self-massager that makes it easy to apply pain-relieving deep compression directly to hard, knotted "trigger points" anywhere they occur, breaking up tension in even the hardest-to-reach muscles between your shoulder blades!

VAHDAM India —A sun-kissed motley of 60 nourishing herbal tea infusions in pyramid tea bags with pure and natural ingredients for an exemplary wellness experience. Prize is a certificate for tea.