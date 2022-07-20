Lisa Vanderpump Opens Up About Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney’s Split

Restaurant mogul turned reality star Lisa Vanderpump supported her “Vanderpump Rules” stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval at the opening of their new bar, Schwartz and Sandy’s, in L.A.

“Extra” caught up with Lisa at the party hosted by DailyMail.com and TMX, where she talked about her new role as grandmother, dished on “Vanderpump Rules” and Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s split, and addressed whether she would ever return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Lisa’s daughter Pandora welcomed baby Teddy eight months ago, and Vanderpump said of being a grandma, “I can’t even tell you how good it feels. I love him so much. I didn't know how I'd feel because he's my first grandchild. I was excited. He's just everything to me. And he puts a really beautiful kind of bright light in the middle of our family. Having lost a couple of really close family members, it is really exquisite to have this beautiful little bundle. He’s actually growing up very quickly… He’s such a lovely baby. I am lucky I have access to him.”

She says becoming a grandmother has not changed her, but it is the center of her world. “It’s definitely a priority in my life. Luckily, Pandora and I have a very close relationship… We really, really, worship him.”

Right now she is busy shooting Season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules,” saying of the cast, “I love them all very much. Even though they are sometimes a major pain in my ass. But I'm here for them. That's why I'm here tonight as well.”

The new season documents the breakup of Tom and Katie, and Lisa revealed, “I wrote their wedding vows. Of course, it’s hard. I'm probably more emotionally invested than I should be, but then I think we all are. That's why it's a good show.”

But will she ever return to “RHOBH”? “I have no plans to,” she said. “Andy said the door is always open. It’s not something I want to be involved in right now, especially with what is going on over there right now. Hard pass.” She smiled, adding, “You never say never, but never right now.”

One thing is for sure — Lisa is not slowing down!