Giveaways July 19, 2022
Win It! An ESPYS Prize Pack
Get ready to wear your team colors and root for your favorite athletes to win trophies at the ESPYS. Enter to win a celebrity gift bag from the 2022 ESPYS hosted by Steph Curry! Be sure to tune in to watch your favorite athletes win in categories including best championship performance, best comeback athlete, and best play. Tune in Wednesday, July 20, at 8 p.m. on ABC.
Prize items include:
- Four Seasons Resort Nevis — The modern embodiment of the spirit and soul of the Caribbean, Four Seasons Resort Nevis is a captivating combination of adventure, serenity, and recreation all located on a beachfront oasis that just waits for your discovery. Prize includes beach bag.
- Villa La Valencia Beach Resort & Spa Los Cabos — Debuted in spring 2022, Villa La Valencia Beach Resort & Spa offers travelers a new all-inclusive experience in Los Cabos and features a 1,148-foot waterfront lazy river recognized as the longest in the region. Prize includes a sarong.
- HempHera Kosmetikos — HempHera Kosmetikos offer SOLACX & Polar ICX, a duo of our award-winning relief topicals powered by nano-amplified hemp extract. Prize includes skin care.
- Muse — Meet Muse 2, the brain-sensing headband and your very own personal meditation assistant. Powered by research-grade EEG technology, Muse’s real-time biofeedback technology teaches you how to tune in to your brain and body so you can know when you’re in the zone and unlock your brain’s performance.
- Dr. Tyler Hales Cosmetic Dentist — Dr. Hales specializes in veneers and sleep dentistry at Hales Parker Dentistry and is recognized as the Celebrity Dentist since working on several Bravo TV starlets. Prize includes teeth whitening certificate.
- NV Life — Neurovascular Life — NV Life is a three-step method that provides a holistic approach to expedite the body’s repair process and support your overall well-being. Prize includes certificate for mineral starter kit.
- Spirit Hoods — 100% faux fur apparel and homegoods, with 10% of net profits donated back to endangered animals. Prize includes a hat.
- Champion — Champion® Reverse Weave Hoodie and Reverse Weave Short.
- Empiria Fragrances — Oshun V. Embrace the power within and indulge in the bliss of a goddess.
- LUMIFY® — Redness Reliever Eye Drops significantly reduce redness to help the eyes look whiter, brighter and photo ready for up to eight hours; USE AS DIRECTED.
- Mace Brand — A high visibility, versatile personal safety kit solution from Mace, that includes a pepper spray with a 10-foot range and a 130-decibel personal alarm. Prize includes a decibel alarm only.
- Moonshot Sourdough Sea Salt — Moonshot is the first climate-friendly snack brand; made with high-quality, organic ingredients, GMO-free and crazy delicious, these crackers are sure to please the whole family! Prize includes a certificate for crackers.
- Simply Spiked Lemonade — Simply Spiked Lemonade reversible bucket hat.
- Thera Cane — Treat yourself to deep relief from painful, knotted, spasmed muscles with this amazingly simple yet effective self-massager that makes it easy to apply pain-relieving deep compression directly to hard, knotted “trigger points” anywhere they occur — breaking up tension even in the hardest-to-reach muscles between your shoulder blades!
Items in photo subject to change based on availability; some colors and styles may vary. Courtesy of Backstage Creations.
Giveaway ends on August 02, 2022.