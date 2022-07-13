Hannah Waddingham Reveals If ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Is the Final One (Exclusive)

On Tuesday morning, “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham was nominated for her second Emmy!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Hannah, who won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on the show last year.

Waddington reacted to the nomination, singing, “It is even sweeter than better.”

“Ted Lasso” scored 20 nominations for its sophomore season, the same number of nominations it got in its first season.

Waddingham commented, “I’m telling you, there is no one in our number that thought that was going to happen again.”

While the show is set to have three seasons, will there be more? Hannah answered, “I think Jason [Sudeikis] is keeping true to his word. He was like, ‘This is like a beginning, middle, and end.’ That’s what he has always charted in his head.”

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with “Top Chef” star Padma Lakshmi, who earned a nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program. Padma shared, “I just found out about it so I’m still processing it… I was on some Zoom calls and I could see my phone buzzing, so I’m very excited. I’m so happy.”

As for how she was planning to celebrate her 12th nomination, Lakshmi revealed, “I’ll probably have a cold glass of champagne.”

Jenn also spoke with “Euphoria” star Colman Domingo, who celebrated his first Emmy nomination by “eating a chicken sandwich” since he was “so hungry.”

Colman praised his co-star Zendaya, who is nominated for Best Actress in a Drama after winning the award in 2020. He commented, “I just think she is the future of this industry.”